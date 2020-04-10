Darlene Marie Roth

December 23, 1939 – April 5, 2020
In loving memory of Darlene Roth, 80, of Albany, who passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Roth. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, leaving behind daughter Renee Winston (Gary), granddaughter Lacey Chapman (Ken), and great-granddaughters Jasmine and Cheyanna Chapman.
She will be greatly missed.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
