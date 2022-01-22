Darrel L. Snook

April 28, 1938 - January 17, 2022
Darrel was born April 28, 1938 in Sweet Home, Oregon to Blanche and Howard Snook. He went to school in Sweet Home and graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1956. He married his high school sweetheart LaDonna Murphy in January 1959. They had four children and he worked in Sweet Home until he got a job at Teledyne Wah Chang. He moved his family to the Crabtree area in 1973, living there until he passed away on January 17. He retired from Wah Chang in 2001 and spent 20 years working in his church's storehouse supplying food to those in need.
Darrel enjoyed fishing, working in his garden, and raising livestock. He also was a pretty good woodworker, creating items for those he loved.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Howard Jr., Dean, and Gene. He is survived by his wife LaDonna; his siblings Verbal, Verla and Darlene, and his children: Dennis, Dena, Dewayne, and Darreck. He had 12 grandchildren and 11-great grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Lebanon First Assembly of God Church. Private burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
