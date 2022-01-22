Darrel L. Snook

Darrel was born April 28, 1938 in Sweet Home, Oregon to Blanche and Howard Snook. He went to school in Sweet Home and graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1956. He married his high school sweetheart LaDonna Murphy in January 1959. They had four children and he worked in Sweet Home until he got a job at Teledyne Wah Chang. He moved his family to the Crabtree area in 1973, living there until he passed away on January 17. He retired from Wah Chang in 2001 and spent 20 years working in his church's storehouse supplying food to those in need.