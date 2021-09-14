March 21, 1940 - September 2, 2021

Darrell Allan Learn was born on March 21, 1940, in Cherry Hill Township, Pennsylvania to James and Hazel (Gibson) Learn. At age 6, his family moved to eastern Washington state where he would grow up working on farms, hunting and fishing with his father. While in school, Darrell played baseball and basketball, loving those sports throughout his entire life. He graduated from Colville High School in 1958 and after high school, he received a bachelor's degree from Washington State University in Civil Engineering. Darrell earned his degree while working three jobs and was the first of his family to graduate from college.

He would meet his wife, Linda Allen while out golfing, after two weeks of knowing each other, they married in 1963 during semester break and they shared 58 wonderful years together. They would settle in Sacramento while Linda finished her college degree and would also start a family. Darrell would work for the State of California and later a job opportunity in Oregon would transfer them to Salem, Oregon where Darrell would work as the Director of Water Resources for 11 years. In 1987, he would transition to the field of financial planning, working for Waddell and Reed until he retired just 8 years ago.