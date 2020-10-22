Darrell Beaver

Darrell Albin Beaver

August 2, 1940 – October 20, 2020

Darrell Albin Beaver passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

He was born on August 2, 1940 in Estherville, Iowa to Lloyd and Alvina Beaver. The family moved to California in 1952 where Darrell graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1958.

In 1960 Darrell began his career as a Locomotive Engineer with the Southern Pacific Railroad. He loved his work on those engines for over 40 years.

In 1962 Darrell met Vickie Smith and the two were married in Venice, California on March 18, 1962. They eventually settled in Lebanon, Oregon after many stops along the way.

Darrell enjoyed working with the youth throughout his life. He worked with church youth groups and the Boys and Girls Club presenting the “Life Saver” railroad safety program. Darrell became involved with the IOOF in 1985 and had the honor of serving as Grand Master of Oregon in 2004. We must not forget his love of visiting Hawaii with family and friends.