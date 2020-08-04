Darrell Burt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 17, 1932 – July 26, 2020

Darrell Gilmore Burt, 88, of Albany, Oregon went to be with our Lord on July 26, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to McKeith and Bethene (Lang) Burt.

Darrell married Betty Marie George in Salem, Oregon on April 29, 1950. They were married for fifty-nine years, until she preceded him to Heaven. In August, 1950, Darrell joined the United States Marine Corps (where he achieved the rank of sergeant). From being stationed in Bremerton, Washington he was deployed to Korea. He was wounded in combat during the Chosin Reservoir campaign. He was awarded both a Purple Heart and Navy Medal of Valor. In the early 1950s, after being honorably discharged from the USMC, Darrell and Betty moved to Albany, Oregon, where he went to work for the United States Bureau of Mines. He was an accomplished metallurgist and research chemist with the USBM, until his retirement.