April 23, 1944 - March 11, 2020

Darrell Wayne Krieger passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home in Albany.

Darrell was born in McMinnville to Richard and Helen (Eilers) Krieger. Darrell moved to Lebanon at the age of six. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1962.

During and after high school Darrell was an auto detailer at Lebanon Lambert Ford where he met his future wife Jane (Dannen) Krieger. She was the office manager at Lambert Ford. Darrell left detailing and went to work for Crown Zellerbach Paper Mill. Darrell and Jane were married in 1966 at her parent's farm in Albany. They had two children Terri and Kevin.

In January of 1969, a Pacific Power employee who had been a detail customer of Darrell’s, recommended him for a position at Pacific Power because of how impressed he was with Darrell. While working at Pacific Power Darrell worked in the water treatment plant in Lebanon and Albany. He then worked on line crews in Albany and Bend. Darrell then transferred to Wilsonville Distribution Center where he became a foreman. Darrell returned to Bend where he retired from the Pacific Power Distribution Center after working for Pacific Power for over 30 years.