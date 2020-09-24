Darren Gregory

Darren is survived by his parents Kelly and Kandi Gregory, his sisters Darci Gregory, Kelsey Gregory-Seagrist, Lacey Gregory-Alkanon, and his brothers Devon Gregory, Daniel Gregory, David Hughes, Mike Hughes, and Andrew Smith. Darren was also preceded in death by his niece Annabelle Lee Murphy, May 23, 2016.

Darren was most happy working and helping his friends. He enjoyed playing video games and was a gifted artist. Darren also loved riding his motorcycle. Any memories you may have had with Darren can be shared with his family during his memorial service at the Scio Christian Church at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020.