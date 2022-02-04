 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darryl B. Bishop

November 25, 1936 – January 20, 2022

Corrected Service Date: A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 26, at Pineway Golf Course. Please join the family in sharing pictures, stories and memories of this amazing man.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

