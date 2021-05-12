November 11, 1963 - April 20, 2021

David Douglas York, was born November 11, 1963 and died April 20th, 2021 at the age of 57 years old.

David was a member of the Lebanon First United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at that church at 2 p.m. on May 15, 2021, for family and beloved friends.

If you would like to send a memorial gift/offering in David's name (David Douglas York), please send in appreciation to Sunnyside Kaiser Permanente cardiac vascular unit in Clackamas, Oregon or a charity of your choice.

David also attended Sunnyside Church of the Nazarene in Happy Valley, Oregon with his wife Annette. A second celebration of life will be held at the church on May 22, at 2 p.m. for family and friends who are unable to travel to Lebanon.

After a valiant struggle with renal failure and heart disease, including a heart transplant, David Douglas York passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Gresham, Oregon.