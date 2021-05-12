November 11, 1963 - April 20, 2021
David Douglas York, was born November 11, 1963 and died April 20th, 2021 at the age of 57 years old.
David was a member of the Lebanon First United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at that church at 2 p.m. on May 15, 2021, for family and beloved friends.
If you would like to send a memorial gift/offering in David's name (David Douglas York), please send in appreciation to Sunnyside Kaiser Permanente cardiac vascular unit in Clackamas, Oregon or a charity of your choice.
David also attended Sunnyside Church of the Nazarene in Happy Valley, Oregon with his wife Annette. A second celebration of life will be held at the church on May 22, at 2 p.m. for family and friends who are unable to travel to Lebanon.
After a valiant struggle with renal failure and heart disease, including a heart transplant, David Douglas York passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Gresham, Oregon.
David was born on November 11, 1963 (Veterans Day) to his loving parents Lee R. York (died July 1987) and Marilyn (Ayers) York. He was welcomed into the family by two older brothers; Richard (died Sept. 2001) and Bryan (died Feb. 1998) and spent his early childhood in Lebanon. He attended Chenowith Elementary School in The Dalles, Crowfoot Elementary School, Seven Oak Middle School and Lebanon Union High School- graduating in 1982. His love of music began early on as he sang with the church children's choir. He played Tom Sawyer in the Seven Oak musical production Tom Sawyer. During high school, he sang with the Crescendoes and participated in several musical productions including the ACT production Oliver.
After graduation, David attended Mount Hood Community College where he studied communication and eventually went to work at Horizon/Alaska Airlines. After 23 years with the Airlines, he retired and established his own mobile music karaoke business, which included music for weddings, birthdays, and other special events. In his spare time, he volunteered for TIP - Trauma Intervention Program. He donated his time for 13 years.
He married the love of his life, Annette Cook on March 15, 2008 and became an immediate father and grandfather, which he loved. Annette and the children very much enriched David's life by creating beautiful memories and building a dynamic bond. Family and friends were everything to David.
He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Annette; his mother, Marilyn; their children, Allison Galyon, Mike Cook, Michael Marchi and Anthony Cook; his niece Christina (York) Kowitz and his nephew Tyler York, along with loving uncles, aunts and cousins living all over the United States.
David also loved riding his Harley Davidson, going camping, singing with the singing Christmas tree, and watching his beloved Oregon Ducks. He was simply over the moon in love with his 12 grandchildren and five bonus grandchildren, all who loved him very much.
David also had a massive amount of incredible friends, including the brotherhood of the FBC. He was a truly blessed, strong, compassionate and loving man that everyone could count on.
"REST IN PEACE OUR SWEET DAVID, FLY WITH THE ANGELS. YOU ARE INCREDIBLY LOVED."
