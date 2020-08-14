David Gilbert

July 14, 1953 - August 4, 2020
David Allan Gilbert was born to Allan and Colleen Gilbert on July 14, 1953 in Portland and left this life on August 4, 2020 at Salem Health Hospital surrounded by his beloved wife Yvonne and proud sons, Derek and Brendon. Dave and Yvonne were introduced in 1977 on the Oregon Coast while she was visiting family and he was working at the Inn at Otter Crest. They married a year later and created a life together in Corvallis. (Yes, he loved the Beavers!) Dave owned his own commercial lending business and took pride in helping his clients reach their goals. They raised their sons to value hard work and leadership, traits they've carried with them into adulthood.
Dave was known for his warm demeanor and sharp mind, usually employed to the benefit of his community. He was a relentless advocate for Corvallis business and philanthropic organizations through time spent and money raised. At Cornerstone & Associates, United Way, Rotary, Young Life, Community Outreach and others, Dave dedicated his talents to uplifting those around him. He was a proud alumnus of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity whose mission is to promote the highest standards of friendship, scholarship, and service. Dave embodied those traits and led with a servant's heart. In 2009 he earned the City of Corvallis' highest individual honor, the First Citizen award.
What transcended these endeavors was his love of God and family. Both pulled him through when he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2012. The desire to meet his second grandson, and the support of friends and family from all walks of life buoyed Dave into remission in 2014.
He continued to support others, traveling with son Brendon and his family to San Diego to cheer Yvonne on at the finish line of the Rock-n-Roll Marathon. He earned laughs from everyone on that trip as he balanced himself onto a small scooter and navigated the San Diego streets on two tiny wheels. He was waiting with Yvonne on the top floor of the Scott Firefighter Stair Climb in Seattle in 2015, a grueling annual firefighter fundraiser, as his son Derek hauled full fire gear up 70 floors to raise money in the fight against lymphoma and leukemia. He was a rock and an inspiration for the Gilbert's.
Family, faith, and community were the center of his world and the legacy that succeeds him.
Dave leaves behind his loving wife Yvonne, sons Derek (wife Renee), Brendon (wife Bethany), grandsons Tanner, Parker and Jackson, brothers Darren (wife Nita), and Dru (wife Darci), sister-in-law Phyllis and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his parents, Allan and Colleen, and brother Doug. Dave's memory would be most honored by your support of his life's work. Please donate to Young Life of Corvallis, Rotary of Corvallis, Community Outreach or Cornerstone in lieu of sending flowers.
For more information on the service and donations visit www.davidgilbertmemorial.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.