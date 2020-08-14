David Gilbert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 14, 1953 - August 4, 2020

David Allan Gilbert was born to Allan and Colleen Gilbert on July 14, 1953 in Portland and left this life on August 4, 2020 at Salem Health Hospital surrounded by his beloved wife Yvonne and proud sons, Derek and Brendon. Dave and Yvonne were introduced in 1977 on the Oregon Coast while she was visiting family and he was working at the Inn at Otter Crest. They married a year later and created a life together in Corvallis. (Yes, he loved the Beavers!) Dave owned his own commercial lending business and took pride in helping his clients reach their goals. They raised their sons to value hard work and leadership, traits they've carried with them into adulthood.

Dave was known for his warm demeanor and sharp mind, usually employed to the benefit of his community. He was a relentless advocate for Corvallis business and philanthropic organizations through time spent and money raised. At Cornerstone & Associates, United Way, Rotary, Young Life, Community Outreach and others, Dave dedicated his talents to uplifting those around him. He was a proud alumnus of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity whose mission is to promote the highest standards of friendship, scholarship, and service. Dave embodied those traits and led with a servant's heart. In 2009 he earned the City of Corvallis' highest individual honor, the First Citizen award.