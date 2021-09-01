August 14, 1926 - August 24, 2021
David Hall Yee, 95, of Albany passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
David was born in a Toishan village in Guangdong (Canton), China and immigrated to the United States when he was 13 years old in 1939. He attended Washington High School in Portland and graduated from the University of Portland in 1951. After graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from 1952 to 1954, stationed in Japan at Camp Drew Army 343rd hospital as a pharmacist during the Korean War. During his deployment overseas, he met the lovely Feng Chen in Yokohama Chinatown, and married her on October 19, 1953. In 1955, they settled down in Albany to raise a family, and remained there the rest of their lives. He worked at the U.S. Bureau of Mines for the next 31 years, retiring as a research chemist in 1986.
He loved fishing and camping around the state with his family, traveling up and down the west coast with his trailer and camper van, tending to his garden in the backyard of his house, cruising and traveling around the world with his wife, playing Mahjong with his friends on weekends, and was an active member of the Chinese Scientists, Engineers and Professionals Association of Portland.
He was preceded in death by his devoted wife Feng. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage together. He is survived by his brothers William Yee of Stevenson, Washington, and Wallace (Nancy) Yee of Milwaukie, sister June Yee of Corvallis, and his seven children: Lena Downs of Salem, Derwin (Kris) Yee of Goodyear, Arizona, Lisa (Jeff) Patrick of Milwaukie, Lillian (Bill) Oatman of San Jose, California, Lucy (Joe) Chisholm of Sisters, David (Linda) Yee of Jefferson, Loni (Jim) Loftus of Stayton, and 15 grandchildren.
A funeral service honoring David will be held at Fisher Funeral Home on September 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. A private ceremony will be held the following day at River View Cemetery in Portland.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the Evergreen Hospice Program Fund payable to the Albany General Hospital Foundation, or visit samhealth.org/AGHF.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
