× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 29, 1938 – July 19, 2020

David John Wilson, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Born in Hemel Hempstead, England, David moved to the U.S. when he was 10 years old. His family settled in Oregon.

Upon graduating high school, he entered the Air Force and served for 20 years.

He returned to Oregon and continued his work as an electronic technician until he retired.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn, his son Sean, daughter Kendra and eight grandchildren.

David will be fondly remembered as a kind and gentle husband, dad and grandpa. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.