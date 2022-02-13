May 13, 1935 - January 28, 2022

David Merle Wilson, age 86, died in his home in Salem on January 28, 2022.

Born in Oakland, California, he attended Berkeley High School, and served in the Army. He married Rosanne Adele D'Agostini on New Year's Day, 1962. After having restaurants in Placerville, California, they moved to Oregon in 1968 and he worked as a court reporter for Linn County.

David enjoyed cooking, especially bread making, classical music, and cultivating orchids. Since retiring, he spent a great deal of time near the coast fishing and enjoying the view of the landscape from his porch. He will be remembered for his wicked sense of humor and inappropriate jokes as well as his fondness for watching the news.

He is survived by his wife, Rosanne, their daughter, Adele Wilson, of Salem, (Monica Moran, spouse), their son, Emil Wilson, of San Francisco, California (Giacomo DiGrigoli, spouse), and granddaughter, Stella Wilson-Hamaker, of Eugene. He is also survived by his oldest brother, Maurice Wilson, and twin sister, Dolores Fitzgerald, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Ted Wilson.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the Johnson Funeral Home, 134 Missouri Ave. S, Salem, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory can be made to the charity of your choice.