July 9, 1947 — April 6, 2020

David Paul Hubert, Sr., 72, of Albany passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on April 6, 2020.

Dave was born July 9, 1947, in Lebanon to Herb and Lavita (May) Hubert. He grew up in Albany, and had many fond memories of staying with his grandmother in the summer, working and playing with his cousins on his uncle’s farm in Mount Angel. He graduated from Albany Union High School in 1965.

He married Cheryl Marie Winn on Jan. 17, 1969 in Albany. They enjoyed being members of Car Clubs and most recently American Street Masters. Dave loved to work on cars and was an avid bowler. His favorite car was a 1938 Chevy Sedan that he restored. On Fridays, he looked forward to having coffee with his car buddies.

Dave started working at Wah Chang/ATI in 1968 and worked there for over 35 years.

Dave is survived by his wife Cheryl of 51 years; his three children, Tim, Julie and David Jr.; his five grandchildren, Drew, Timmy, Colton, Charley and Peyton; his brothers and sisters, Carol Hubert, Glenn and Lynn Hubert, and Anita and Mark Palodichuk; four nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.