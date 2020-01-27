April 9, 1936 – January 22, 2020

David Walter Shelby, 83, was born April 9, 1936 in Redmond Oregon. Dave passed away Dave January 22, 2020 in his home town of Albany.

Dave grew up on a dairy farm in Albany. An outstanding athlete at Albany Union High School, Dave went on to a successful basketball career at The University of Montana.

Dave was a high school teacher and basketball coach. He was an excellent history and social studies teacher and retired having won over 400 basketball games. He was frequently voted by his students as Teacher of the Year and was named Oregon High School Basketball Coach of the Year in 1982. As a teacher and coach Dave touched the lives of thousands of students.

Dave leaves behind Suzanne, his beloved wife of 63 years; sons Bruce, Brian and Jon; and brothers Marv and Mike, along with ten grandchildren who will miss him very much.

A private family service will be held. Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

