Dawn DeAnn Scott

February 28, 1967 - October 15, 2021

Dawn DeAnn Arbogast Barreto Scott was born February 28, 1967 to Calvin and Leona Arbogast in Cottage Grove, Oregon, and passed away October 15, 2021 in Lebanon.

After moving to Lebanon, she attended grade school at Green Acres, graduating from Lebanon High School in 1985. At one time, she had a travel agent business, but later she opened "Lucky Club Tattoo." Dawn was a talented artist. In addition to her tattoo work, she painted wood signs and birdhouses. Christmas found her making beautiful wreaths and centerpieces. She loved her pets, and was usually seen with her dog, Basil.

Dawn is survived by her husband, Demetrius "Bear" Scott; two step-daughters, Jaha Scott and Emma Scott; parents, Calvin and Mae Arbogast of Tigard; Dale and Leona Wollam of Lebanon; one sister, Jackie Johnson of Renton, Washington; three brothers, Brent Arbogast of Tigard, Greg Hoffman of Sweet Home, and Robert Wollam of Tangent; grandmother, Ilene Arbogast of Springfield; and grandmother, Jean Stenberg of Lebanon.

She was preceded in death by her brother Bryce Arbogast.

Dawn was loved by her many family members. Her smile and talent will be missed by all.

There are no services planned at this time. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.