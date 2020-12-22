Dawn O. Myers

Throughout her life, Mom's camera was always at the ready. Her obsessive photo taking annoyed us at the time — but in the end she had chronicled nearly a century of our family's history. With her passing, these images and her written words bring back wonderful memories. We will always remember her for geeking out to the adventures of Lewis and Clark or the Starship Enterprise with equal enthusiasm. She loved cats, and mysteries, and mysteries about cats. There was never a cheese or an opera she didn't like… or a piece of sushi she could tolerate. She was proficient at the piano, the violin and the Spanish guitar, but never thought she played any of them well. She never missed a school open house, a Christmas concert, or forgot a birthday, whether they be for her kids or her grandson. But most of all, we remember her for inspiring us to be better people.