Dawn Roehrich

November 16, 1964 - April 17, 2020

First I'd like to apologize to everyone finding out just now. It's been exactly one year since Dawn passed.

It's a terrible thing, struggling to find the words to describe something as complex as a person's life but I will try my very best.

Dawn passed peacefully in her sleep April 17, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband David W. Roehrich, her son Nicholas (Nick) Ross and her precious daughter Jordana G. Roehrich. Dawn was born November 16, 1964, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She moved around much of her childhood, living in Nebraska, Texas and Oregon, to just name a few. She met her future husband David when attending South Albany High School in the early 1980s. Dawn would often say these were some of her happiest times growing up. So if you knew her back then, you are part of what made it joyous.

Dawn was a radiant regal beauty, wickedly smart, funny, sexy and sassy. Dawn truly was a citizen of the world. She was curious about everyone and everything. Dawn had love to spare. A bit broken she spent much of her life in pain, in spite of this she carried herself in grace. Always available with a shoulder to cry on, advice to give or simply sit and listen. She had many friends from all over the world. These friends amazed me with their outpouring of love for Dawn and our family. Their love made our loss just a bit easier to bear. I think they would agree, the world is just a bit dimmer place without her light in it.