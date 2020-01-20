Death notice

Jean A. Nickerson, 83, of Salem, passed away Saturday January 18, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Juanita H. Marshall, 97 of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Grahyl Lee Johnson, 83, formerly of Philomath, died January 18, 2020 in Nampa Idaho. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com