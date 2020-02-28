Death notice

Willemien Eikelenboom, 76, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
William “Bill” P. Hess, 98, died on Friday, February 21, 2020, in Springfield. To read his obituary and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Robert R. Egan, 82, of Albany, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Jack Marvin Kolling, 88, passed away on Friday, February 28,2020 in Albany. For service information and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.