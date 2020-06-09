Death notice

Barbara Pearl Wagner, 78 of Albany, passed away June 3, at Sacred Heart River Bend in Springfield. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Brenda Joyce Summers, 69 of Albany, passed away Tuesday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Ralph Smith, 61, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Trevor Wayne Schelin, 42 of Albany, passed away June 2, at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
