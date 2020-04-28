death notice

Barbara Hogg, 84, of Albany passed away on Tuesday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Linda Louise McDaniel, 67, of Salem passed away Monday afternoon at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. At her request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Carrie Yvonne Schuoler, 28 years and 686 months, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Albany. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.