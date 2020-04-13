Death notice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jack Richard Pimm, 71, of Brownsville passed away at his home Friday. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. He will be interred at Oakville Cemetery. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Nicole Ryan Bowery, 39, of Albany passed away Friday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

Carl Love, 98, of Albany passed away on March 31, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Diane M. Tanner, 73, of Philomath passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. There are no funeral services planned. Leave condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com