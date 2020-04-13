Death notice

Jack Richard Pimm, 71, of Brownsville passed away at his home Friday. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. He will be interred at Oakville Cemetery. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Nicole Ryan Bowery, 39, of Albany passed away Friday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Carl Love, 98, of Albany passed away on March 31, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Diane M. Tanner, 73, of Philomath passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. There are no funeral services planned. Leave condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Helen Miller, 98, a life-long resident of Corvallis, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Ilene Holding, 76, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Corvallis. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Celia J. Shimanek, 73, of Scio passed away Sunday. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com
