Death Notice

David V. Schwartzengraber , 59, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com .

Paul F. Hoffstadt, 87, of Corvallis, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 8, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A funeral mass is planned for the near future. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com