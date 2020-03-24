Death notice

Rodney V. Holland, 72, of Corvallis, passed away Monday, March 23. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Nguyen So Huynh, 70, of Corvallis, passed away March 20. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Mary Martha Carr, 78, of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com. At this time, there will be no memorial service. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis.
John “JC” Creston Hammond, 92, of Albany passed away Monday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Marian E. Nelson, 89, of Sweet Home, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 in Corvallis. There was a private burial at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Leah Mardelle “Mardy” Hufford passed away in her home Friday, March 20, 2020. A private graveside service was held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Larry Hale Thomas, 80, of Albany passed away on March 12. A service will be schedule at a later time. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
