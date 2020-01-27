Death Notice

Gary Evans Watts, 75 passed away January 24, 2020. Weddle’s funeral home is handling the arrangements. No Scheduled Services, Visit weddle-funeral.com to leave condolences and sign the online guest book.
Dwight Wesley Cannon, 96, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Keizer. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
William David Carter, 73, passed away on Sunday, January 26, in Lebanon. For service information and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Roger William Phillips, 73 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, January 26. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Robert "Bob" Salter, 72, of Corvallis, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Melvin Dale Fallesen, 94, of Albany passed away Friday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A celebration of life reception will be announced at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Doris Elaine Wilkinson, 88, of Sweet Home passed away Friday January 24, 2020 Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Mary G. Hermans, 62, of Lebanon, passed away, Friday, at her home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com