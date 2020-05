Death notice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ronald Kelly Rikala, 64, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Penny Jo Rice, 67, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Zdenka Vera Tripp passed away May 28, 2020. No scheduled services. Visit weddle-funeral.com to leave your condolences.

Barbara “Joanne” Morris, 85, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Brownsville. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.