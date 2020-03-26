Death notice

Frances L. Younger, 95, of Corvallis passed away March 26, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Thomas J. Koning, 77, of Albany passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Samaritan Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Jonathan Paul Keefer, 66, of Albany passed away on March 25, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}