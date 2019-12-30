Death notice

William Robert Harris, 82, of Corvallis, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 26, 2019. A celebration of life memorial is being planned for the near future. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Dwight Lowell Fleury, 92, of Lebanon passed away Thursday in Corvallis. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Dixie Louise Weldon, 82, died on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

