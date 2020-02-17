Death notice

Jean R Shay, 97, of Corvallis, passed away Friday February 14, 2020 please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
David K. Christani, 63, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Good Samaritan regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Elaine B. Davidson, 90, of Albany, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Carlene’s Comfort Care in Scio. AAsum Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Shelly M. (Bagger) Davis, 81, formerly of the Corvallis/Philomath area, passed away February 3, 2020 in Portland. Rose City Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Marsha L. Rathja, 71, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday February 16, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Robert Schoning, 96, of Corvallis, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Judith A. Short of Lebanon, passed away February 14, 2020. No scheduled services. Visit weddle-funeral.com to sign the online guest book.
Stephen Frank Fanger, 70, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Corvallis. A private graveside service is planned for the family and a public memorial service will be announced in the future. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
LaVonne Irene Waite, 62, of Albany, passed away at the Evergreen Hospice House Sunday. Services are pending, Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com