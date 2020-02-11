Death notice

S. Elizabeth “Beth” King, 87, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Scott Flinn Miller M.D. 72 of Albany passed away Monday.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

Petra J. Lara, 96, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.  Private services are being handled by Fisher Funeral Home.  www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Dawn Marcene Burton, of Redmond, Oregon passed away February 9, 2020. Autumn Funerals home is handling the arrangements. www.autumnfunerals.net

