Death notice:

Steven E. Carpenter, 68, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his Philomath home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Peter E. Johnson, 86, of Corvallis, passed away June 11, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Bonnie M. Henderson, 93, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday June 11, 2020 at the Lebanon Veterans Home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
