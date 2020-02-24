Death notice

William “Bill’ P. Hess, 98, passed away on Friday, February 21, in Springfield. Please leave your condolences at www.hustonjost.com
Richard T. Hess Jr., 88, passed away in Lebanon on Friday, February 21. You may leave your condolences for the family online at www.hustonjost.com
Kimberly Kay Ellis, of Albany, passed away February 21, 2020; no scheduled services. Visit weddle-funeral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Joan Barlow Miner, 87, Albany, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Clare Bridge Memory Care of Albany. Arrangements by Neptune Cremation Services, Portland. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020. Details will be announced at a later date.
Linda Elaine Leach, 71, of Wilder, Idaho (formerly Cottage Grove and Eugene) passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Wanda Farley, 83, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Jesse M. Ortega, 38, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Lesa Logan, 65, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Floyd J McCutcheon, 75, of Albany, passed away Saturday afternoon at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Larry A. Coakley, 80, passed away on Saturday, February 22, in Albany. Please leave your condolences at www.hustonjost.com.
Nola Lorene Beard, 86, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Carol L. Davis, 87, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 in Corvallis. Memorial donations can be made to Lumina Hospice (www.luminahospice.org) in Carol’s name. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).”
Laurel "Laurie" Hyslop, 70, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com