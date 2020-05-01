Death notice

Gary D. Coakley, 77, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
Christine R. Wright, 78, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Lebanon. To leave condolences please visit www.hustonjost.com.
John Michael Shobert, 63, Tiffany Lorraine Shobert, 41, Jonathan Lawrence Shobert, 15, and Charlotte Lorraine Shobert, 2, all of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday April 28, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Catherine Carroll Stanton, 104, of Albany, passed away Thursday at the Mennonite Home. Services are pending, Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.