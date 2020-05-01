Death notice

Death notice

{{featured_button_text}}

Gary D. Coakley, 77, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.  To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

Christine R. Wright, 78, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Lebanon. To leave condolences please visit www.hustonjost.com.

John Michael Shobert, 63, Tiffany Lorraine Shobert, 41, Jonathan Lawrence Shobert, 15, and Charlotte Lorraine Shobert, 2, all of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday April 28, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Catherine Carroll Stanton, 104, of Albany, passed away Thursday at the Mennonite Home. Services are pending, Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News