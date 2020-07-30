Death notice

Return to homepage ×
Dorotha B. Smith, 66, of Corvallis passed away at Avamere Riverpark in Eugene, Oregon on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Memorial services are pending at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
