Jan Louise Holder, 59, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday June 9, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Albert Jacob Adams, 63, formerly of Ridgeway, passed away recently in the backcountry of Utah. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home of Albany, Oregon is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com