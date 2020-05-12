Death notice

Shirley Laux, 88, of Corvallis, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Corvallis. A private family service will be held. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Raymond A. Jean, 95 of Albany, passed away Monday May 11, 2020 at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Raymond “Steve” Wesley Stevens, 85, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Floyd M. Stout, also known as Bud, 88, of Alsea, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Patricia Whitaker, 80 of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
