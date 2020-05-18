Death notice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ronny Gene Stephens, 71, of Albany passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Trudi LaRae Bennett, 31, of Albany died Thursday in Albany. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

Lucille “Pat” Pearson, 97, died on Sunday, May 10 in Albany. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at a later date. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.