Death notice

Ronny Gene Stephens, 71, of Albany passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Trudi LaRae Bennett, 31, of Albany died Thursday in Albany. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Lucille “Pat” Pearson, 97, died on Sunday, May 10 in Albany. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at a later date. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Robert (Bob) D. Talbott, 88, of Albany, passed away at his home on Monday, May 18, 2020. A memorial service is pending at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfunerahome,com
William “Bill” Francis Stiller, 69 of Albany, passed away May 15, 2020 at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour funeral home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.