Death notice

Anita Katharina Press, 63, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).”

Wanda Jeanne McNeill, of Sweet Home passed away February 22, 2020. A Private Services will take place. Visit weddle-funeral.com to leave your condolences.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Joseph Schrock, 68, of Corvallis passed away on February 11, 2020. Services are pending. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com