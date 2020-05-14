Death notice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John C. Cross, 58 of Albany, passed away May 8, 2020 at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Edith Pauline Hall, 77, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Lillie May Hood, 81, of Philomath, passed away May 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.