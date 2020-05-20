DEATH NOTICE

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Frank Edward Bolf, 75, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.