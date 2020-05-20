DEATH NOTICE

DEATH NOTICE

Frank Edward Bolf, 75, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

