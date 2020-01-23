Death notice

Death notice

{{featured_button_text}}

Mildred M. Kingsmill, 96, originally from Corvallis but who has been living in Lebanon for the past couple months, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Arrangements made by Weddle Funeral Service, Lebanon.

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News