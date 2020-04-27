Death notice

Leeds Suhaka, 48, of Albany passed away on April 23, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Brien B. Forrest, 79, of Albany, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. At his request, no services are planned. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Phillip “Randy” Randal Passmore, 53, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday at the Hospice House in Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Grant Hess, 69, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Jean Heins, 88, passed away April 20, 2020 in Eagle Mountain, Utah. Broomhead Funeral Home in Riverton, Utah is handling the arrangements.
Michael R. Musselman, 63, of Salem, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Jonathan Paul Dye, 50 of Corvallis, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. There is no memorial service planned at this time. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Charles Harrington, 75, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday April 26, 2020.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Glenn M. David, 93, died in Albany on Sunday, April 26. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
June E. Butson, 85, died in Lebanon on Sunday, April 26. You may leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Sherry L. Prather, 68, of Toledo, died Apr 25, 2020 at Corvallis Manor. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.