Death notice

David Winston Price, 72, of Albany passed away Wednesday at his residence.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Terry Lee Krom, 71, of Albany passed away on April 8, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Greg L, Mimnaugh, 74, of Corvallis passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. At this time, there will not be a memorial service. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

