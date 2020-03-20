Death notice

Robert D. Snyder, 87, of Philomath, passed away Thursday March 19, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Leah “Mardy” Hufford, 91, of Sweet Home passed away Friday March 20, 2020.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Christina “Chris” Jo Ross, 67, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Joyce Marie Barnhart, 66, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. March 20, 2020.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com