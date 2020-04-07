death notice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jim Schuman passed away February 28, 2020. No public services are planned. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.

Tammy Lee Mumey, 53, of Salem passed away March 31, 2020. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service.

Charlena Ruth Gale, 84, of Albany passed away April 4, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service.

Karen D. Reetz, 68, passed away April 4, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit weddle-funeral.com to sign the online guest book.

Roger LeRoy Emery, 73, of Albany passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com