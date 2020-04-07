death notice

Jim Schuman passed away February 28, 2020. No public services are planned. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.

Tammy Lee Mumey, 53, of Salem passed away March 31, 2020. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service.

Charlena Ruth Gale, 84, of Albany passed away April 4, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service.

Karen D. Reetz, 68, passed away April 4, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit weddle-funeral.com to sign the online guest book.

Roger LeRoy Emery, 73, of Albany passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.  www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Edward S. Zahorowski, 77, of Alsea passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.  Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Dr. Richard “Dick” Reid, 92, of Albany passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.  Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Jean Anita Parrish, 77, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Robert Wayne Sullivan, 81, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday April 5, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

David P. Hubert Sr., 72, of Albany passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home.  Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  www.fisherfuneralhome.com

