Death notice

Jessica Monique Mendoza, 35, of Albany passed away Friday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.  Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.  www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Robert Albert Flint, 78, of Corvallis, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Willamette Springs in Corvallis. No memorial service is planned at this time. Burial will be at St. Mary's in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Nelda Yvonne Akahoshi, 92 of Albany passed away Wednesday, March 25.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com

Wilma Speck, 84, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Marvel Beatrice Swearingen, 99, of Albany passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Florian “Red” C. Schwindt, 95, passed away on Saturday, March 28, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

James L. Malone, 85, passed away March 28, 2020. Weddle Funeral Service in Lebanon is handling the arrangements.

Allen E. Ball, 73, passed away March 20, 2020. Weddle Funeral Service in Lebanon is handling the arrangements.

