Death notice

Darwin Jay Hanning, 74, of Philomath, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Oregon Veteran's Home in Lebanon. There are no funeral services planned at this time. Darwin will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland in the near future. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com