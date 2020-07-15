Death notice

Death notice

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Sharyn Lee Williams, 71, of Albany passed away on Wednesday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com). 

 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News