Death notice

Debra K. Hammond, 67, of Philomath, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert “Bob” Stewart, 84, of Corvallis, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Andreason’s Cremation is handling arrangements.

Alice Riser, 98, of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on Friday. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com